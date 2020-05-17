Lea County has one new case of COVID-19

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 97 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Lea County

24 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

32 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Sunday also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A male in his 20s from McKinley County.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 265.

Previously reported numbers included one duplicate in San Juan County, two cases in San Juan County that were determined to be out-of-state residents, and three cases that were not lab confirmed: one in Bernalillo County, one in San Juan County, and one in Otero County – these errors have been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 5,938 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 1,210

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 30

Cibola County: 102

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 41

Doña Ana County: 294

Eddy County: 17

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 16

Lincoln County: 3

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 1,888

Otero County: 8

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 31

Roosevelt County: 26

Sandoval County: 493

San Juan County: 1,344

San Miguel County: 10

Santa Fe County: 123

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 22

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 66

The Department of Health currently reports at the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 35

Otero County Processing Center: 43

Torrance County Detention Facility: 1

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 211 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 1,755 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brio Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho​

Pacifica Senior Living Center Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Care Home in Gallup

Taos Living Center in Taos

Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi

Tungland Corporation in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing: