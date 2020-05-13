Rules from the governor’s office on summer programs:

New Mexico Guidance for Summer Youth Programs Summer Program Overview: E-learning or distance learning opportunities should be provided for all students when possible as an alternative to in person programs. In person summer programs and sports camps will be restricted to 5:1 child to adult ratios for children who live in the local geographic area only. Grab and Go meal sites for children will continue throughout the summer.

Required COVID-19 Safe Practices (CSPs):