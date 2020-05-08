Burglar threatens resident with gun

After kicking the door into a home, a Hobbs man threatened the resident by pointing a gun at his head.

Jacob Nathaniel Puente, 27, of Hobbs, was arrested on April 30 and charged with aggravated burglary, a second-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the Hobbs Police Department arrest report, a mother and son were in the kitchen of the home, on the 300 block E. Stanolind Rd., when they heard Puente at the front door.

In the Hobbs Police criminal complaint, the mother told police she knew Puente and that “she knows Jacob is on drugs and that he steals all the time.”

The complaint states, the mother told Puente through the locked door that she did not want him there. Puente allegedly then kicked the door open, causing the door frame to break.

According to the complaint, Puente entered the residence and went into the bathroom, removing his gray sweater and leaving it on the floor.

The officer states, Puente exited the bathroom and made his way into the living room, where the son confronted Puente.

The son told police, Puente pulled a gun out when he confronted him in the living room, “(The son) stated the gun was just a few inches from his face. (The son) stated that Jacob was yelling at him to ‘get out of my face’ as he pointed the gun at him.”

The report states the mother picked up a knife to protect her son and told Puente she was calling the police. Puente allegedly left the residence and began messing with a bicycle outside the home, the mother told police.

Officers found Puente pushing a bike on Stanolind Rd near Heizer Park, without finding the firearm from the alleged incident.

Puente was released by Judge Willie Henry on an unsecured bond of $3,000. A preliminary examination is scheduled for June 24 at 1 p.m.