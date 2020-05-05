Governor: retailers, businesses, restaurants shall require employees to wear face coverings

SANTA FE— Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, sitting at a media table with four other state government officials, and in the presence of several other production staff in the small press conference room, increased restrictive measures placed on New Mexicans Tuesday during her press conference.

In the revised orders, to take effect on May 6 and May 11, workers are required to wear masks or face coverings while at work if they are in the retail or restaurant sectors.

Department of Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel has amended the state public health emergency order clarifying some of the steps businesses must take in order to operate.

Beginning Wednesday, May 6, all large grocery and large retail spaces (those greater than 50,000 square feet in size) and all restaurants currently operating curbside and delivery service will be required to ensure that all employees have at least cloth face coverings.

All employees must wear their face coverings in the workplace at all times when in the presence of others.

Beginning Monday, May 11, all essential businesses of any size currently operating under the public health order must also comply with the face covering requirement.

All employers are strongly encouraged to acquire the face coverings for all employees over the next week, in preparation for a potential Phase One reopening in mid-May. Otherwise they may not be able to operate in compliance with state requirements.

Retailers will not be required to provide face coverings for customers but are encouraged to post signage strongly encouraging customers to wear their own masks. Retailers at their own discretion may require customers to wear masks.

The governor’s press conference showed a slide stating effective May 11, “all essential businesses operating as retail space shall retire employees to wear face coverings” while the later issued press release stated “all essential businesses of any size” as shown in the bullet points above.

She also told New Mexicans to limit their travel, and to only go out if absolutely necessary.

“I have seen too many New Mexicans out and about and not wearing masks,” she said.

In addition she lectured New Mexicans that they must consider themselves positive, unless they have been proven to be negative, and thus she is required to limit what she will allow New Mexicans to do.

“We’re testing every day. We’re seeing who’s in the hospital every day. We’re tracking every single tragedy every single day, and we’re going to know unequivocally whether enough people are social distancing and are following these CDC best practice guidelines,” she said. “Before we can move forward, I have to see unequivocally by the data that the spread of the virus is, in fact continuing to be mitigated.

“Consumers, in solidarity, and making sure you are doing your part, I highly recommend that you wear face coverings for all of your essential travel to a business,” Lujan Grisham said.

“Yes, I’m prepared,” Lujan Grisham said, when asked if she would consider extending the lockdown across the state.

She then stated that she is only trying to protect New Mexicans, and that “you” have made her make the choices she has made in the direction the state has gone with restrictions, and “you” will determine if the state will be “allowed” to re-open.

“So, you’re decision, every single New Mexican, every single business that worked diligently to meet both the requirements, and if you’re not included in that May 6th, May 11th requirement, lead by example. These personal decisions will unequivocally determine whether it will be safe for us to move forward in mid May,” she said.

To date, Lea County has had 12 positive tests, with two of those listed as completely recovered. Eddy County has had 13 positive cases, with one attributed death, and Chaves County has had 25 positive cases with one attributed death. McKinley county leads the state with 1,274 positive cases, Bernalillo County has reported 963 positive cases, and San Juan County has reported 806 positive cases.

The governor last week extended her stay-at home order to May 15, with modifications allowing some limited, additional retail and recreational opportunities.

“If New Mexicans don’t behave safely, we won’t be able to reopen more than we have. Every single one of us has to do their part,” said Lujan Grisham.