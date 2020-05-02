Two new COVID-19 cases in Lea County

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced two new cases for Lea County.

Both of those cases were identified through one of Nor-Lea’s testing locations. One of those cases is linked to a male in his 30’s residing in Hobbs. The other case is linked to a child (0-10) also residing in Hobbs. NMDOH has started their contact tracing investigations.

This brings the total positive cases to 12, with at least two of those cases fully recovered.

The state announced 220 additional positive tests for COVID-19, counting the two new ones in Lea County. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

53 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Curry County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

2 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

53 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

73 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Saturday also reported eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are: