Duo accused of purposely crashing cars into each other

Two men were purposely crashing their cars into one another — with one of those vehicles having a child in the back seat.

James Robert Dowell, 19, of Hobbs, was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, both third-degree felonies; and abuse of a child, a fourth-degree felony.

Javier Rolando Bosquez Jr., 25, of Hobbs, was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, both third-degree felonies.

According to a Hobbs Police Department report, Dowell and Bosquez were at a grocery store on the 2400 block of North Grimes.

Dowell allegedly was “irate” with the employees because they wouldn’t cash his check when he and a woman left the grocery and got in there vehicle.

The report states, Bosquez and another woman were leaving the store at the same time. Bosquez told police that Dowell was reversing in the parking lot nearly hitting the woman that was with Bosquez.

According to the report, Bosquez got into his truck and began chasing Dowell down, “to confront him about almost striking (the woman).”

Dowell was in front of Bosquez when Dowell allegedly slammed on his breaks, nearly causing a crash, according to the report.

“Bosquez stated he was able to swerve and avoid hitting him then continued to chase him into the parking lot,” the report states.

Once in the parking lot on the 600 block of West Bender, Dowell slammed on his breaks again, this time causing Bosquez’s truck to hit Dowell’s vehicle.

According to the report, Dow-ell then turned around and struck Bosquez’s vehicle again, causing the truck to spin.

Dowell allegedly admitted to police he was angry when leaving the grocery store when he noticed a vehicle following him.

“Dowell stated that he was being loud toward store employees and a guy he did not know (Bosquez) began yelling and cursing at him,” the report states.

According to Dowell, he was trying to get away from Bosquez by speeding up and going through residential streets, the report states.

According to the report, “Dowell stated he pressed on his brakes and Bosquez nearly hit him,” when Bosquez claimed he slammed on his breaks.

Dowell initially denied hitting Bosquez’s, later changing his story. According to the report, Dowell admitted to striking Bosquez with his front right bumper.

The report states, Dowell then drove to the other side of the parking lot when Bosquez followed him and struck the left side of his vehicle.

“I observed heavy damage to the left side of Dowell’s pickup and the left rear tire was missing. The tire was located in the alley nearby,” the officer states.

The report states when police arrived they discovered Dowell had a two-year-old child in the back seat of the vehicle.

According to the report Bosquez complained of injury and was transported to Lea Regional Hospital, while the woman in his vehicle also claimed to have injuries and was checked by EMS on the scene.

In Dowell’s vehicle, the woman who was in the car also complained of injury and was checked by EMS on the scene.

According to N.M. Secure Court Access, Dowell and Bosquez have dates set for preliminary examination’s.

Dowell will be appearing before Judge Craig La Bree in Magistrate Court on June 4 at 2 p.m.

Bosquez will be appearing before Judge Willie Henry in Magistrate Court on May 27 at 1 p.m.