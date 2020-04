New COVID-19 cases in Curry, Roosevelt counties

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 153 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

44 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

43 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

45 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

The Department of Health on Tuesday also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 110.

The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

Previously reported numbers included one case in McKinley County and one case in Santa Fe County that were each determined to be duplicates. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 2,974 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 738

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 22

Cibola County: 46

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 13

Doña Ana County: 129

Eddy County: 12

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 13

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 10

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 820

Otero County: 4

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 14

Roosevelt County: 8

Sandoval County: 383

San Juan County: 508

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 98

Socorro County: 41

Taos County: 17

Torrance County: 15

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 42

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 157 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 705 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing: