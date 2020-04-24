Lea County adds two more COVID-19 cases

Lea County has added two more additional COVID-19 cases as the state has confirmed two Hobbs residents have tested positive.

With those two cases, Lea County now has 10 positive cases.

The first case was on confirmed on March 21, a male in his 70’s, who has fully recovered. The second case was confirmed on March 27 a female in her 40’s, who has fully recovered. Three additional cases were confirmed on April 22.

And then three additional cases were confirmed on April 23.

And at 3:28 pm today, April 24, two additional cases were confirmed. One of those cases is a 62-year-old male residing in Hobbs that was identified through one of Nor-Lea’s testing locations, according to Nor-Lea Hospital.

The 8 new cases confirmed this week, including the two today, are Hobbs residents. They are:

• Male in his 20s

• Male in his 30s

• Male in his 30s

• Female under 10

• Male in his 60s

• Female in her 50s

• Male in his 60s

• Male in his 20s

New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 153 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

25 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Lea County

67 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are: