Lea County adds two more COVID-19 cases

Lea County has added two more additional COVID-19 cases as the state has confirmed two Hobbs residents have tested positive.
With those two cases, Lea County now has 10 positive cases.
The first case was on confirmed on March 21, a male in his 70’s, who has fully recovered. The second case was confirmed on March 27 a female in her 40’s, who has fully recovered. Three additional cases were confirmed on April 22.
And then three additional cases were confirmed on April 23.
And at 3:28 pm today, April 24, two additional cases were confirmed. One of those cases is a 62-year-old male residing in Hobbs that was identified through one of Nor-Lea’s testing locations, according to Nor-Lea Hospital.
The 8 new cases confirmed this week, including the two today, are Hobbs residents. They are:
• Male in his 20s
• Male in his 30s
• Male in his 30s
• Female under 10
• Male in his 60s
• Female in her 50s
• Male in his 60s
• Male in his 20s
New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 153 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 25 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 67 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Sandoval County
- 31 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Friday also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a short-term resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a short-term resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 2,521 positive tests for COVID-19:
Bernalillo County: 651
Catron County: 1
Chaves County: 22
Cibola County: 38
Colfax County: 5
Curry County: 10
Doña Ana County: 94
Eddy County: 11
Grant County: 14
Guadalupe County: 7
Harding County: 1
Lea County: 10
Lincoln County: 2
Los Alamos County: 6
Luna County: 3
McKinley County: 639
Otero County: 4
Quay County: 4
Rio Arriba County: 12
Roosevelt County: 4
Sandoval County: 357
San Juan County: 420
San Miguel County: 2
Santa Fe County: 94
Socorro County: 39
Taos County: 17
Torrance County: 13
Valencia County: 41
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
As of today, there are 152 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 614 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).