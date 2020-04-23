Lea County adds three more positive COVID-19, total of 8 cases so far

SANTA FE – Lea County has three more positive tests for COVID-19 today, giving the county a total of 8 cases.

The three new cases are in Hobbs, according to Lea County Manager Mike Gallagher.

Of the 8 people testing positive, two have fully recovered, Gallagher announced.

Of the 8 cases, the first case was confirmed on March 21, the second on March 27, the next three were confirmed April 22 and three additional cases on April 23 . As of April 23 there has been a total of 293 COVID-19 tests in Lea County.

New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 169 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

31 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

3 new cases in Lea County

54 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

51 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Thursday also reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 78.

The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 2,379 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 631

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 22

Cibola County: 38

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 88

Eddy County: 11

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 3

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 8

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 573

Otero County: 5

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 11

Roosevelt County: 4

Sandoval County: 345

San Juan County: 390

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 96

Socorro County: 38

Taos County: 17

Torrance County: 13

Valencia County: 38

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 123 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 573 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. All businesses except those deemed essential have been ordered to close. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing: