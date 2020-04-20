Reopen Lea County draft plan

Below is the link to the draft of “Reopen Lea County” being discussed by local city and county government officials. The idea is to present the plan to the governor with a unified plan to reopen businesses in Lea County beginning May 1.

Officials emphasize it remains a draft plan, is subject to change and could be rejected by the governor. Contact your local elected officials if you have area of concerns about this plan or how this area should approach the coronavirus pandemic.

Reopen Lea County Version 3

See Tuesday’s News-Sun for comments from local officials about the plan.