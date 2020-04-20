Man arrested for stealing jewelry

courts public defender cops handcuffs arrest

After prior arrests for shoplifting at the same store, a Hobbs man steals $800 in jewelry, according to a Hobbs Police Department Report.

Roque Castillo, 37, was arrested on Thursday and charged with shoplifting over $500, a fourth-degree felony.

The report states, on April 1, Castillo and an unknown female at the time, went to a department store on the 3800 block N. Lovington Hwy.

The pair walked to the jewelry section of the store, where they looked at a display case full of jewelry, according to the report.

Castillo allegedly began to manipulate the display case in an attempt to open it, the report states.

The woman began to help Castillo allowing him to get his hand in the underside of the door causing it to pop open.

While the woman began grabbing the necklaces, totaling $821, and putting them in her purse, Castillo was on the other side of the jewelry counter, “walking back and forth looking in all directions.”

Castillo and the woman then walked through the store and continued to shop, purchasing a full basket of groceries, according to the report.

The officer states that he was able to identify Castillo through the store’s security video and his mug shots from previous encounters.

According to the report, this is the third time Castillo has been caught shoplifting.

The first incident reported was on Nov. 6, 2018, Castillo was caught shoplifting a total of $18.66 in merchandise.

Castillo and the same woman from the incident on April 1 were arrested during a shoplifting on Feb. 19, 2019. In the February incident, the pair attempted to steal $632.55 in merchandise, Castillo attempted to flee and was charged with aggravated fleeing for the incident.

No other information was presented on the woman.