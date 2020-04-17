New COVID-19 cases in Eddy, Chaves counties

Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 1,711

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 115 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

24 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

51 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

14 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday also reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 51.

The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The case numbers reported previously included one case from Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed – the error has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 1,711 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 514

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 21

Cibola County: 32

Colfax County: 4

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 65

Eddy County: 9

Grant County: 13

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 316

Otero County: 3

Quay County: 1

Rio Arriba County: 10

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 301

San Juan County: 243

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 80

Socorro County: 20

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 12

Valencia County: 26

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 96 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 382 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.