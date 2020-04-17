Home State/Regional News New COVID-19 cases in Eddy, Chaves counties
State/Regional News

New COVID-19 cases in Eddy, Chaves counties

Posted on April 17, 2020
8 min read
0
1,051
SPI-hobbs

Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 1,711

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 115 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 24 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 7 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 51 new cases in McKinley County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 14 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday also reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 51.

The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living facilities:

  • Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
  • Aztec Health Care in Aztec
  • Beehive Homes in Farmington
  • Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque
  • La Vida Llena in Albuquerque
  • Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe
  • Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
  • The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
  • Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The case numbers reported previously included one case from Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed – the error has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 1,711 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 514

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 21

Cibola County: 32

Colfax County: 4

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 65

Eddy County: 9

Grant County: 13

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 316

Otero County: 3

Quay County: 1

Rio Arriba County: 10

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 301

San Juan County: 243

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 80

Socorro County: 20

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 12

Valencia County: 26

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 96 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 382 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
  • Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

 

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In State/Regional News
Comments are closed.

Check Also

COLUMN Gov. Lujan Grisham: Not anywhere close to opening state’s economy

Editor’s Note: The following column was issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Mon…