New COVID-19 cases in Eddy, Chaves counties

Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 1,711
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 115 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 24 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 7 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 51 new cases in McKinley County
- 8 new cases in Sandoval County
- 14 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Friday also reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 51.
The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living facilities:
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Aztec Health Care in Aztec
- Beehive Homes in Farmington
- Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena in Albuquerque
- Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque
The case numbers reported previously included one case from Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed – the error has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 1,711 positive tests for COVID-19:
Bernalillo County: 514
Catron County: 1
Chaves County: 21
Cibola County: 32
Colfax County: 4
Curry County: 10
Doña Ana County: 65
Eddy County: 9
Grant County: 13
Lea County: 2
Lincoln County: 1
Los Alamos County: 6
Luna County: 3
McKinley County: 316
Otero County: 3
Quay County: 1
Rio Arriba County: 10
Roosevelt County: 1
Sandoval County: 301
San Juan County: 243
San Miguel County: 2
Santa Fe County: 80
Socorro County: 20
Taos County: 15
Torrance County: 12
Valencia County: 26
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
As of today, there are 96 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 382 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
- Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.