N.M. has 86 additional positive COVID-19 cases including 1 more in Chaves County

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 86 additional positive tests for COVID-19.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

27 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

22 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Saturday also reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

​A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now 20.

The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregant living facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Lifecare Farmington in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The case numbers reported Friday, April 10, included one duplicate case in Bernalillo County, one case that had not been lab confirmed in Bernalillo County, and one case in Hidalgo County that has since been reclassified as a non-New Mexico case – the errors have been corrected and are reflected in today’s total COVID-19 cases. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 1,174 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 422

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 19

Cibola County: 25

Colfax County: 1

Curry County: 9

Doña Ana County: 49

Eddy County: 6

Grant County: 8

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 4

Luna County: 2

McKinley County: 140

Otero County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 7

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 199

San Juan County: 149

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 74

Socorro County: 11

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 9

Valencia County: 15

County totals remain subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 78 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 235 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.