Man suspected in car burglary

A Hobbs man was arrested for breaking into vehicles and stealing people’s belongings, again.

Tahjh Traeyvond Collins, 23, of Hobbs, was arrested on Monday and charged with burglary, a fourth-degree felony and resisting, evading, obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor.

Police were called to the 200 block West Mesa after a call was made regarding a male subject wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and white shoes breaking into vehicles.

Collins was in a vehicle when police arrived. The officer began giving commands to stop when Collins began running, according to the report.

While running Collins allegedly dropped a red, white, and blue backpack while evading officers. Officers caught up to Collins and he was placed under arrest, according to the report.

Officers searched Collins and found a roll of quarters, sunglasses, $200 in cash, and several other items.

This is not Collins’ first charge of burglary. In August 2015, he was part of a group of teenagers caught stealing from vehicles. He was booked for aggravated burglary, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, conspiracy and being an accessory, which are also all felonies.

According to secure court access, in a plea and disposition hearing in November 2015, Collins plead guilty to burglary of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced to serve at New Mexico Department of Corrections for 18 months, which was suspended, followed by one-year parole and supervised probation for 18 months with the adult probation and parole.