Hobbs man accused of burglarizing Hobbs store, twice

Liquor and cigarettes appear to have been the motivation behind two commercial burglaries at the same location by the same suspect.

Tony Gomez Vasquez, 24, of Hobbs was arrested in connection to both burglaries on Monday and charged with two counts of commercial burglary, both fourth-degree felonies, and two counts of criminal damage to property, both petty misdemeanors.

On Feb. 21, Hobbs Police officers responded to a report of a burglary at the Stripes convenience store on the 700 block of W. Marland Blvd., where they found the store’s glass door had been broken. A review of surveillance camera footage, showed a tall male with a large build, goatee, red Nike tennis shoes and a white hoodie using a large rock to break the store’s south-facing door, the officer’s report stated.

The subject was then seen on video footage pushing in the glass to unlock the door, and take several items behind the counter before exiting, and returning with a container to place more items from behind the counter in. In all, the report stated about $232 worth of cigarettes and about $391 in liquor were taken in the burglary.

On March 18, HPD officers were again dispatched to the scene, in reference to another burglary matching the same modus operandi of breaking the glass with a rock, unlocking the door, and taking cigarettes and liquor, the report stated.

In the video, provided by Stripes management, and viewed by officers, the subject was of the same build and facial hair, and wore a white and dark blue hoodie with the number 27 on the back, black shoes, and black socks the report stated.

In all, approximately $1,081 in liquor and $2,986 in cigarettes were taken in the incident, the report stated.

According to the report, on March 20, Vasquez, approximately 6’3” and 194 pounds, and a goatee, was found to be in possession of a hooded sweatshirt that was white and dark blue with the number 27 on the back, and was found to be in possession of items taken in the March 18 burglary, as confirmed by Stripes barcodes and documented as part of their inventory. Those items included four cartons of cigarettes, two packs of cigarettes, three bottles of Crown Royal, a bottle of Jack Daniels, and an empty bottle of Jim Beam.

Vasquez was taken into protective custody for detoxification due to being intoxicated and placed into detox cell. The items found to be in Vasquez’ possession were entered into evidence, the report stated.

On March 22, on an unrelated matter, HPD officers again made contact with Vasquez, and observed him wearing a white hoodie and red Nike tennis shoes, the report concluded.

A warrant was issued on March 25, and Vasquez was arrested on March 30.