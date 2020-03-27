New Lea County COVID-19 case, state number jumps by 55

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 55 additional positive tests for COVID-19.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 1 new case in Lea County
- 27 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 5 new cases in Sandoval County
- 3 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Thursday reported no additional deaths in the state related to COVID-19. The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 remains at one.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 191 positive tests for COVID-19:
Bernalillo County: 82
Cibola County: 2
Chaves County: 4
Curry County: 1
Doña Ana County: 16
Eddy County: 2
Lea County: 2
McKinley County: 5
Rio Arriba County: 3
Roosevelt County: 1
Sandoval County: 15
San Juan County: 17
San Miguel County: 1
Santa Fe County: 29
Socorro County: 2
Taos County: 8
Valencia County: 1
As of today, there are 17 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.