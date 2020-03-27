New Lea County COVID-19 case, state number jumps by 55

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 55 additional positive tests for COVID-19.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

1 new case in Lea County

27 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Eddy County

2 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported no additional deaths in the state related to COVID-19. The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 remains at one.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 191 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 82

Cibola County: 2

Chaves County: 4

Curry County: 1

Doña Ana County: 16

Eddy County: 2

Lea County: 2

McKinley County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 3

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 15

San Juan County: 17

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 29

​​Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 8

Valencia County: 1

As of today, there are 17 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.