Chaves County has four people with positive tests, state at 83

Posted on March 23, 2020
New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 18 additional positive tests for COVID-19.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

Four new cases in Bernalillo County:

  • A female in her 30s.
  • A male in his 70s.
  • A male in his 30s.
  • A female in her 50s.

Four new cases in Chaves County:

  • A female in her 20s.
  • A male in his 50s.
  • A male in his 20s.
  • A female in her 60s.

Six new cases in Doña Ana County:

  • A female in 30s.
  • A female in 20s.
  • A male in his 50s.
  • A female in her 50s.
  • A female in her 20s.
  • A female in her 20s.

Two new cases in San Juan County:

  • ​A female in her 70s.
  • A male in his 30s.

Two new cases in Santa Fe County:

  • A male in his 20s.
  • A female in her 60s.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 83 positive tests for COVID-19:

  • Bernalillo County: 38
  • Doña Ana County: 10
  • Lea County: 1
  • McKinley County: 2
  • Sandoval County: 7
  • San Juan County: 3
  • San Miguel County: 1
  • Santa Fe County: 12
  • ​​Socorro County: 2
  • Taos County: 3
  • Chaves County: 4
