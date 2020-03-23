Chaves County has four people with positive tests, state at 83

New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 18 additional positive tests for COVID-19.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

Four new cases in Bernalillo County:

A female in her 30s.

A male in his 70s.

A male in his 30s.

A female in her 50s.

Four new cases in Chaves County:

A female in her 20s.

A male in his 50s.

A male in his 20s.

A female in her 60s.

Six new cases in Doña Ana County:

A female in 30s.

A female in 20s.

A male in his 50s.

A female in her 50s.

A female in her 20s.

A female in her 20s.

Two new cases in San Juan County:

​A female in her 70s.

A male in his 30s.

Two new cases in Santa Fe County:

A male in his 20s.

A female in her 60s.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 83 positive tests for COVID-19: