Chaves County has four people with positive tests, state at 83

New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 18 additional positive tests for COVID-19.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
Four new cases in Bernalillo County:
- A female in her 30s.
- A male in his 70s.
- A male in his 30s.
- A female in her 50s.
Four new cases in Chaves County:
- A female in her 20s.
- A male in his 50s.
- A male in his 20s.
- A female in her 60s.
Six new cases in Doña Ana County:
- A female in 30s.
- A female in 20s.
- A male in his 50s.
- A female in her 50s.
- A female in her 20s.
- A female in her 20s.
Two new cases in San Juan County:
- A female in her 70s.
- A male in his 30s.
Two new cases in Santa Fe County:
- A male in his 20s.
- A female in her 60s.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 83 positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 38
- Doña Ana County: 10
- Lea County: 1
- McKinley County: 2
- Sandoval County: 7
- San Juan County: 3
- San Miguel County: 1
- Santa Fe County: 12
- Socorro County: 2
- Taos County: 3
- Chaves County: 4