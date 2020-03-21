Home Local News Lea County has first COVID-19 positive test
Lea County has first COVID-19 positive test

Posted on March 21, 2020
The moment many feared was coming happened Saturday morning in Lea County — a positive test result for COVID-19 was announced.

“I was notified (by the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH)) this morning,” Lea County Manager Mike Gallagher said. “I can tell you it was someone in Lea County and right now, we’re working on ascertaining all of the information right now. We are actively talking to local agencies, hospitals, and the state of New Mexico.”

Gallagher said the situation is fluid and information is still being gathered at this time, but the confirmed case, along with family members are currently in quarantine. He also stated he was notified by DOH around 10 a.m.

“Since that time, I’ve been notifying our county officials,” Gallagher said. “What I know is we have one case in Lea County and we are working on determining the extent of where that person has been. When we get more information, we will release that.”

