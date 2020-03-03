2020 Municipal Elections unofficial results

HOBBS 2020 Municipal Election … unofficial results

Mayor: Jeff Lee 975

Sam Cobb 1,188

District 3: Larron Fields 109

Pat Taylor 106

Municipal Judge: Manuel Tersero 311

Kelly W. Wilson Jr. 536

Bobby Arther 1,290

Charter Prop 1 Residency: Yes 393 No 1,758

Charter Prop 2 Runoffs: Yes 1,128 No 1,023

Charter Prop 3 City Attorney: Yes 1,412 No 730

Charter Prop 4 Recalls: Yes 1,019 No 1,114

Charter Prop 5 Gender: Yes 1,234 No 911

District 1: Marshall Newman 549

District 2: Chris Mills 348