2020 Municipal Elections unofficial results
HOBBS 2020 Municipal Election … unofficial results
Mayor: Jeff Lee 975
Sam Cobb 1,188
District 3: Larron Fields 109
Pat Taylor 106
Municipal Judge: Manuel Tersero 311
Kelly W. Wilson Jr. 536
Bobby Arther 1,290
Charter Prop 1 Residency: Yes 393 No 1,758
Charter Prop 2 Runoffs: Yes 1,128 No 1,023
Charter Prop 3 City Attorney: Yes 1,412 No 730
Charter Prop 4 Recalls: Yes 1,019 No 1,114
Charter Prop 5 Gender: Yes 1,234 No 911
District 1: Marshall Newman 549
District 2: Chris Mills 348
LOVINGTON 2020 Municipal Election… results unofficial
District 1 – David Trujillo 13 votes (ran unopposed)
District 2 – Scott Boldt 42 votes
Cesar Coronel 6 votes
District 4 – Scotty Gandy 26 votes (ran unopposed)
JAL 2020 Municipal Election… unofficial results
Jal Councilor at Large 4 year term (Top three win seats):
John Earp 108
Brian Randall Gregg 52
Phillip G. Little 105
Cloyd Donald Smith 252
Amelia N. Trevino 180
Randy P. Chavez 171
Jal Councilor at Large 2 year term
Stacy T. Ward 192