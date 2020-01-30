Pedicure allegedly leads to groping

A Hobbs salon owner was arrested after allegedly grabbing a woman inappropriately while giving her a pedicure.

Tuong Ta, 46, of Hobbs, was arrested Sunday after a woman came forward saying Ta allegedly groped her and held her down when she wanted to leave while she was getting her toes done at a nail salon on the 900 block E. Bender earlier that day.

Ta was charged with false imprisonment, a fourth-degree felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.

That same afternoon the victim said she went to the nail salon with a friend to get her toes done. When her friend walked to another area in the business, Ta allegedly separated her feet while he worked on her toe nails. Ta then allegedly grabbed the lower front section of her legs and began rubbing upwards on her thigh.

The police report stated the victim said Ta stuck his tongue out and grabbed her inappropriately two or three times squeezing his hand. The victim states she told Ta to stop, and when she tried to leave the business he grabbed her.

The victim told police she advised Ta she wanted to leave when he applied pressure to her legs and made her fall back into the seat. The report stated the victim said she could not leave because of the pressure Ta put on her legs.

The report also stated no one witnessed the incident because of the counter being located in the center of the business.

Ta allegedly stated “discount” and later stated “free” to the victim before she left the business.

Later that day Ta started a text conversation with the victim, the report continued.

“Do you touch a lot of females like that? Or I guess your customers the (way) you touched me?” texted the victim, according to the report.

“The first time ever,” replied Ta.

“So Why did you think it was ok? You know that is like inappropriate. It scared me. I just want to know why?” said the victim.

“I just like your type.”…”I’m kind person,”…”You be happy,” and a smiley face, replied Ta.

The report stated officers tried to contact Ta on the phone and he stated he did not have time to meet with law enforcement. When asked for his last name, Ta responded that “he did not need to provide his last name.”

According to the report, Ta advised, “He was good people and nothing occurred.”

After police arrested Ta, he allegedly then spoke about the incident, according to the officer.

In the report Ta admitted to the police of working on the victim’s toes and grabbing her right leg, rubbing her inappropriately two times, and holding her against the seat.

Ta will have a preliminary examination held before Hobbs Magistrate Judge Craig J. La Bree at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.