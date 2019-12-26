Girls Hobbs Holiday Tournament

It’s that time of the year, the Hobbs Holiday Tournament is upon us. This is the third annual tournament for the girls’ basketball team. The Hobbs Lady Eagles are the back-to-back champions and looking for the three-peat. This edition sees three returning teams from last year and four debutants. Of the three returns, Aztec and Canutillo are the only teams to play in every edition of the girls’ tourney. Kirtland Central debuted last season and makes its return. Two New Mexico teams, Grants and Farmington, one Texas team, El Dorado, and the farthest team from Arizona, South Mountain, will all participate in their first tournament.

This year’s edition will begin with Grants and Farmington and end with Hobbs hosting Aztec on Thursday, Dec. 26. The second day will see six games played including two first round games and four semifinal games. The final day will hold four games including the title game. This year’s edition could see a few interesting matchups including a rematch of the Canutillo Tournament final between Hobbs and Canutillo in the semifinal, if both teams win their opening matches. Kirtland Central, last year’s runner up, is in position to make a run to the final and setup a rematch with the Lady Eagles. With four teams making HHT debuts, there is always that feeling of what to expect as these teams come in looking to either end losing streaks or continue a run.

Aztec Lady Tigers

Aztec, N.M.

Years at Holiday Tournament: 3rd (2017, 2018)

Coach: Robert McCaskill

Record: 2-3

Overview: Aztec is one of two teams that have participated in every edition of the girl’s tournament. The Lady Tigers finished in fourth in 2017, but finished in seventh in 2018. They come into the tournament in the midst of a three game losing streak and the tough task of trying to snap the streak by defeating the host team Hobbs in the second game Thursday night at 6:15 p.m. in Tasker Arena. Aztec is averaging 33.8 points, including a high of 41 in a loss and a low of 24 in another loss. The defense is allowing 41.6 points a game.

Canutillo Lady Eagles

Canutillo, Texas

Years at Holiday Tournament: 3rd (2017, 2018)

Coach: Anthony Lopez

Record: 11-5

Overview: The other Lady Eagle team is the only other team with Aztec, that have played in all three editions of the girl’s edition. Canutillo finished in third place in the 2017 edition, and finished in sixth place in 2018. The Lady Eagles are in the midst of a three game winning streak, all three are in district play, and have a chance to create rematch of the Canutillo Tournament final against Hobbs if they defeat South Mountain in the third game Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Tasker. Canutillo is averaging 56 points a game and holds opponents to 38.2 points a game.

El Dorado Lady Aztecs

El Paso, Texas

Years at Holiday Tournament: 1st

Coach: Ty Burns

Record: 13-3

Overview: The Lady Aztecs are one of four debutants in this year’s edition of the girls’ division of the Holiday Tournament. The Lady Aztecs are in the midst of a three game winning streak and all in district play. They come in averaging 55.3 points a game and hold teams to 32 points. El Dorado opens its participation against Kirtland Central in the fourth game Friday at 8 a.m. in the Freshmen gym.

Farmington Lady Scorpions

Farmington, N.M.

Years at Holiday Tournament: 1st

Coach: Larenson Henderson

Record: 6-2

Overview: The Lady Scorpions will be at the Hobbs Holiday Tournament this year and as a debutant will look to leave a positive mark when it is all said and done. They come in on a three game winning streak, after extending it by edging Rio Rancho by two points on Saturday. Farmington scores 59.1 points a game and hold teams to 51.3 points a game. The Lady Scorpions open their tourney play against another debutant in Grants in the first game Thursday at 2:45 p.m. in Tasker.

Grants Lady Pirates

Grants, N.M.

Years at Holiday Tournament: 1st

Coach: Joshua Grine

Record: 4-5

Overview: The Lady Pirates will debut in the Hobbs Holiday Tournament facing off against another first timer in Farmington. They will open the girls’ edition of the tournament when they play at Tasker at 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Grants will look to snap a current two game losing streak at the tourney and make a strong run. The Lady Pirates are averaging 45.6 points a game and hold teams to 49.7 points a game.

Hobbs Lady Eagles

Hobbs

Years at Holiday Tournament: 3rd

Coach: Joe Carpenter

Record: 11-0

Overview: The Lady Eagles host the third edition of the Holiday tournament girls’ division as the back-to-back defending champions and second ranked team in Class 5A. The Lady Eagles come into the tournament on an 11 game winning streak and open the tourney against the same opponent from last year, Aztec. Hobbs is averaging 65.4 points a game and its defense is holding opponents to 39 points a game.

Kirtland Central Lady Broncos

Kirtland, N.M.

Years at Holiday Tournament: 2nd (2018)

Coach: Devon Manning

Record: 7-2

Overview: This will be the second participation for the Lady Broncos in the Holiday Tournament. Last year they finished in second place losing to the Hobbs Lady Eagles in the championship game. The Lady Broncos will look to repeat their run to another championship game, and try to break the Lady Eagles hold on the title. Kirtland comes into the tournament with a six game winning streak, an offense that scored 54.3 points a game and a defense that holds opponents to 37.75 points a game. The Lady Broncos currently ranked third in Class 4A, open their tourney play against debutant El Dorado in the fourth game Friday at 8 a.m. in the Freshmen gym.

South Mountain Lady Jaguars

Phoenix, Arizona

Years at Holiday Tournament: 1st

Coach: Bryan Willingham

Record: 2-6

Overview: South Mountain will make its debut at the Holiday Tournament and is the team farthest from home. The Lady Jaguars began the season on a five game losing streak before snapping it for their first win of the season. South Mountain enters the tourney with its second win of the season and first in district play. The Lady Jaguars offense averages 35.1 points a game and allows 50.75 points.