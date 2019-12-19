VOTE for the local Top 10 stories of 2019

VOTE for the local Top 10 stories of 2019

You get to help choose the top News-Sun stories of 2019. The local Top 10 will be presented in the Jan. 1, 2020, edition of the News-Sun

Click HERE to take the survey and vote for up to 10 stories

For a refresher on the stories, please click the links below: