Convicted burglar arrested again

Just a year after being convicted of 18 burglaries, a man has landed in jail again.

Anthony Kryee McCants, 22, of Hobbs, was arrested and charged with probation violation on Monday.

Monday morning, Judge William Shoobridge in Fifth Judicial District Court in Lovington issued a bench warrant for McCants’ arrest for failure to comply with conditions of probation. He was arrested later that afternoon by Lea County Sheriff’s deputies, according to police reports.

In 2018, McCants was convicted of aggravated burglary, a second-degree felony, eight counts of burglary of a vehicle and nine counts of conspiracy to commit burglary of a vehicle, all fourth-degree felonies. The string of burglaries took place in September 2017.

At that time, McCants confessed to committing several burglaries, which included the theft of cameras, sunglasses, laptops and a firearm.

On Sept. 14, McCants was arrested by the Hobbs Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony, after residents in the 1100 block of East Broadway Street complained about him sleeping on a couch outside their house. Police said McCants had difficulty keeping his head up, he mumbled his name and fell asleep several times while being interviewed by police. He was taken to the Hobbs City Jail for detoxification.

As of Tuesday afternoon he was listed as an inmate at the Lea County Detention Center in Lovington.