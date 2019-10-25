Home State/Regional News Proposal would ban plastic bags in Carlsbad
State/Regional News

Proposal would ban plastic bags in Carlsbad

Posted on October 25, 2019
1 min read
0
354
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico city near the state’s booming oil region may become the next town to ban single-use plastic carryout bags.
 
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports advocates in Carlsbad have drafted an ordinance aimed at ridding the city of loose plastic bags. The proposal could go before the Carlsbad City Council later this year.
 
The drafted ordinance calls on local businesses to find alternatives, such as reusable bags or boxes.
 
Albuquerque passed a ban on plastic bags, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2020. The Albuquerque proposal faced opposition with the New Mexico Restaurant Association
Burkett Shaw
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In State/Regional News
Comments are closed.

Check Also

Torres Small requests $180 million for assistance provided to illegal immigrants

U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small has introduced a bill that would provide $180 million in fe…