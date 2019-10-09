Home State/Regional News Halliburton lays off 178 in Colorado
Halliburton lays off 178 in Colorado

Posted on October 9, 2019
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Texas-based energy service provider has laid off 178 workers at its Colorado office saying it is a permanent employment loss.

The Daily Sentinel reports that oil field company Halliburton told the state Department of Labor and Employment about the anticipated layoffs in a written letter dated Monday.

Company officials say the layoffs were due to local market conditions, but they plan to keep the Grand Junction facility open.

Officials say there is concern over uncertainty following an oil and gas bill passed this year that overhauls industry regulations in the state.

Officials say majority of the employees were given the option to relocate to other company operating areas.

Officials say about 650 employees were affected across Halliburton’s Rockies region including in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and North Dakota.

