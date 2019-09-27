JV Eagles roll past JV Wildcats

The Hobbs junior varsity football team dominated Lovington’s JV squad Thursday night, beating the JV Wildcats 54-0. Hobbs built up a 48-0 lead in the first half and scored the game-ending touchdown on its second possession of the second half. Hobbs had a chance to end the game on its first possession, but the Lovington defense forced the JV Eagles into a turnover on downs late in the third quarter.

The JV Eagles got touchdowns from Bryce Winbish, Zeke Benton, Sylas Serna, Jayonni Royal, Corbin Thompson, and Isaiah Chavez. Defensively, Isaiah Montes had an interception return for a touchdown. Winbish’s scored with 3:26 left in the game and was the game-ending score.

Iziah Martinez carried the ball for Lovington in the JV Wildcats’ final offensive play of the night.

Tatum defeat Eunice in five

The Tatum volleyball team hosted Eunice in a Lea County battle Thursday night. This was the third meeting between the two teams with Eunice winning both. This was both teams’ final game before entering district play.

The Lady Coyotes defeated the Lady Cardinals in five sets 23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10.

“This was a great a game to win going into district,” Tatum head coach Kelly West said. “The girls showed a great deal of heart. We are gaining some consistency and our chemistry is getting better with each game.”

Tatum (7-3) will open District 4-1A play hosting Lake Arthur at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Eunice (9-3) will open District 4-2A play hosting Lea County neighbor and rival Jal Thursday, Oct. 8.

Wildcats drop game on road

The Lovington boys’ soccer team played on the road Thursday night in a battle between Wildcats in Clovis.

The two teams created chances to score but went into the half tied at 0-0, and it seemed would need overtime to find a victor or earn a tie. In the final two minutes of the game the referee award the home team a penalty, which became the game winner for Clovis.

“My boys showed heart,” Lovington head coach Reyes Marquez said. “We have some injuries and used only two subs during the match. It was difficult for us to play on the thick grass as we grown accustomed to turf.”

Non-Varsity

Black volleyball swept

The Hobbs freshmen Black volleyball team lost to Carlsbad in straight sets Thursday, falling 25-13, 25-12. Kimberly Weston had a kill for the Black team and Deziree Bosquez added a tip while Anahi Caudillo and M’Kayla Austin each recorded an ace. Next up for the Black squad is a home match against Hobbs Gold on Monday.

Middle School

Heizer falls to Clovis Gattis

The Heizer Middle School football team lost to Clovis-Gattis Thursday night, falling 50-16. Makiah Sosa and Mark Martinez each scored touchdowns for the Hornets while Saul Armendariz and George Martinez each converted the two-point run. With the loss, Heizer falls to 0-4 on the season. The Hornets will be back in action on Thursday when they play the Demons at Houston Middle School.

Houston wins marathon game

The Houston Middle School football team played Lovington in a marathon game that was 15 minutes short of three hours Thursday night. Houston won 74-54 over their local rivals.

Zac Salcido led Houston scoring four touchdowns on offense and two touchdowns on special team. His two special team TDs were a kickoff and punt return to the end zone, and he converted a two-point play. Justin Black and Adrian Rodriguez both scored two TDs, and John Diaz scored a touchdown. Rodriguez scored on two two-point conversions and Cavin Fortner scored one two-point conversion.

On the defensive end Zaedan McPherson put pressure on the quarterback and finished with multiple sacks. Black had two interceptions for Houston.