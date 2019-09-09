Kareem next Maddox Lecture Series speaker

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is coming to Hobbs as part of the Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture Series.

Hosted by the JF Maddox Foundation and University of the Southwest, Abdul-Jabbar will speak on the value of literacy and growing your mind at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5th at R.N. Tydings Auditorium in Hobbs.

Tickets to see Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are free to the public, however you must have a ticket to attend. Tickets will be available Oct. 1 for pick up at USW or online at Eventbrite — Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture Series presents Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The six-time NBA champion and the league’s only six-time MVP, Abdul-Jabbar is also a regular contributing columnist for newspapers and magazines around the world, such as “The Guardian” and “The Hollywood Reporter.” In July 2019 Abdul-Jabbar received his third Columnist of the Year Award by the Southern California Journalism Awards. He is one of a handful of influential and respected black men in America who has a national platform to share his thoughts on some of the most socially relevant and politically controversial topics facing our nation today.

Currently, Abdul-Jabbar serves as the chairman of his Skyhook Foundation whose mission is to “Give Kids a Shot that Can’t be Blocked” by bringing educational STEM opportunities to underserved communities through innovative outdoor environmental learning. A New York Times best-selling author, he has written 15 books, including two recent memoirs: “Becoming Kareem” for young readers, and “Coach Wooden and Me” about his lifelong friendship with famed UCLA Coach John Wooden. His second installment of the Mycroft Holmes series, entitled “Mycroft & Sherlock” was released in October of 2018. The last book in the trilogy “Mycroft & Sherlock: The Empty Birdcage” releases September 2019.

His Emmy Award-winning HBO Sports documentary, “Kareem: Minority of One,” debuted as HBO’s most watched and highest rated sports documentary of all time. Currently, he is in the writer’s room working on “Veronica Mars” for Hulu, and in development on his first original TV series for Warner Brothers.

Before leaving office, President Barack Obama awarded Abdul-Jabbar The Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

The Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture Series, hosted by University of the Southwest, started in 1989. The purpose of the series is to contribute to the quality of life in Lea County and the surrounding area by providing nationally recognized speakers for intellectual stimulation and entertainment.

For details and information visit jfmaddox.org or call 575-492-2121.

For more information on Kareem Abdul-Jab-bar, visit kareemabduljabbar.com