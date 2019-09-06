Hobbs, Farmington last of Kmarts in New Mexico

Hobbs, Farmington last of Kmarts in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE — And then there were two.

Albuquerque Business First and Santa Fe New Mexican reported Wednesday that Transform Holdco LLC, the new parent company of the Kmart and Sears, is set to close a Santa Fe Kmart and a Las Cruces Sears.

First reported by the Santa Fe New Mexican, after the closure of its Santa Fe store, Kmart will have just two locations in New Mexico, Hobbs and Farmington.

As for Sears there are still seven stores in operation including the Hobbs location. The other New Mexico stores are located in Belen, Carlsbad, Farmington, Ruidoso Downs, Silver City and Taos.

Transform Holdco could not be immediately reached for comment.

Sears announced it was closing its remaining Albuquerque location at Coronado Center in October when the company announced it was closing 142 stores across the nation. Sears had already announced it was closing Albuquerque’s last Kmart and the Sears location at Cottonwood Mall. Business First previously reported that the company had listed assets of $6.94 billion and total debts of $11.34 billion and was facing a $134 million debt payment.

KRQE-TV reported the former Kmart at Carlisle and I-40 in Albuquerque is set to develop into a revamped shopping center with as many as 10 new businesses including a grocery store after the Kmart is demolished.

Kmart’s previous home at 4208 Central Avenue SW at West Central Plaza was recently converted into a Burlington and Conn’s HomePlus. California-based Heslin Holdings completed renovations at the shopping center earlier this year.