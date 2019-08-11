Senior Insider August

National Senior Citizens Day August 21st

August 21, National Senior Citizens Day, is the day to let seniors know how much you care about them. Our senior citizens have contributed so much to our communities and helped make them what they are today. National Senior Citizens Day is the day to show them our appreciation and support and recognize their accomplishments. It’s also a time to help raise awareness of various issues that affect senior citizens.

In 1988 Ronald Reagan declared the August 21st holiday, but prior to this many observed August 14 as Senior Citizens Day as it was the day Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act in 1935. Today, senior citizens are still very active in their communities and the workforce. They still contribute heavily to our society and for what they have achieved and continue to achieve, they deserve our thanks.

Who is hanging out at Harry McAdams State Park?

You never know who you will run into at Harry McAdams State Park north of town. It was “music” to David Allen’s ears last week when he caught this bass.

He gave this fish its freedom back so he could come revisit him in the future.

National Hunting And Fishing Day September 28, 2019

Anglers can fish for free in New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 28, as the state celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout the state Saturday, Sept. 28, but everyone must observe bag limits and all other rules and regulations. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.state.nm.us.

New Leadership At Hobbs Senior Center

Meet Angela Courter who has worked at the Hobbs Senior Center for years and will now be heading the center. She knows and loves the seniors, and brings enthusiasm and spirit to her new job.

Eating too much salty food?

High sodium-low potassium diet? You have a 20% higher risk of dying from a heart attack

A study in the Archives of Internal Medicine found that: People who ate high-sodium, low-potassium diets had a higher risk of dying from a heart attack or any cause. In this study, people with the highest sodium intakes had a 20% higher risk of death from any cause than people with the lowest sodium intakes. People with the highest potassium intakes had a 20% lower risk of dying than people with the lowest intakes. But what may be even more important for health is the relationship of sodium to potassium in the diet. People with the highest ratio of sodium to potassium in their diets had double the risk of dying of a heart attack than people with the lowest ratio, and they had a 50% higher risk of death from any cause.

People can make a key dietary change to help lower their risk: Eat more fresh vegetables and fruits, which are naturally high in potassium and low in sodium, but eat less bread, cheese, processed meat, and other processed foods that are high in sodium and low in potassium.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the top 10 sources of high sodium in our diets include: breads/rolls; pizza; sandwiches; cold cuts/cured meats; soups; burritos, tacos; savory snacks (chips, popcorn, pretzels, crackers); chicken; cheese; eggs, omelets. Excess sodium increases blood pressure because it holds excess fluid in the body, and that creates an added burden on the heart. Too much sodium will increase your risk of stroke, heart failure, osteoporosis, stomach cancer and kidney disease. And, 1 in 3 Americans will develop high blood pressure in their lifetime.

WHAT ARE YOU EATING?

Your allotted allowable for sodium/salt intake should be 2300 mg or less of salt per day. To put this in perspective, one teaspoon of salt is 2400 mg of salt, above the entire daily allowance for not exceeding what your body should have. You will be shocked when you read sodium content in canned goods.

EATING OUT? One senior told Senior Insider that she loves the biscuits and gravy from local restaurants, but has quit eating them due to the fact that most biscuit and gravy breakfasts from local takeout have 2400 mg of sodium, and if they eat that, they can’t enjoy other meals in a day. Another avoids eating more than one piece of pizza which is loaded with salt. That sub you love may be packing so much sodium that your body can’t handle the sodium content. Watch out for cheese. Watch out for the sauces and seasonings on your food.

HOME COOKING? If you cook your own food, you can enjoy steaks, pasta, and other delights because you can control what seasonings go on that meal. The greatest risk is posed by processed canned items filled with sodium, quick frozen TV dinners, sauces of all kinds. Even though you may not use a salt shaker, check the sodium content of what you buy because it could save your life.

Opportunity for seniors

Life Line Screening coming to Hobbs

September 10th, Life Line Screening will be at Hobbs at Lea County Event Center to do screenings for those who register. The fee is a flat fee of $139 for multiple screenings including ultrasound on carotid artery to see if you have plaque build-up, heart rhythm tests, atrial fibrillation test, checks for abdominal aortic aneurysm, assessment of peripheral arterial disease screening, osteoporosis detection as well as other tests. If you would like to sign up call 1-800-403-6832 to schedule. The full appointment and screenings generally take an hour and your results are mailed to you.

Granny’s old fashioned remedies

Olive oil: Granny used to say that olive oil works well on eczema to lessen the irritating symptoms.

Olives: There have been those who eat two or three olives a day and cook with olive oil who had proof that they had gallstones that disappeared after four or five weeks of eating olives daily and cooking with olive oil.

Lemons: “Drinking warm water and lemon in the morning,” she said, helps the immune system and the pH balance of the body, fights infections and detoxifies the body. “Some,” she said would swear that lemons keep kidney stones away and protect against anemia.

Senior drug watch

Warnings & information about drugs you may be taking

FDA WARNING: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is strengthening an existing label warning that non-aspirin non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) increase the chance of a heart attack or stroke. Based on our comprehensive review of new safety information, we are requiring updates to the drug labels of all prescription NSAIDs. As is the case with current prescription NSAID labels, the Drug Facts labels of over-the-counter (OTC) non-aspirin NSAIDs already contain information on heart attack and stroke risk. We will also request updates to the OTC non-aspirin NSAID Drug Facts labels. FDA WARNS, Patients taking NSAIDs should seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, weakness in one part or side of their body, or slurred speech.

Fandango Coming To Hobbs Southwest Symphony

September 7th at 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Southwest Symphony presents Fandango. The most exciting new group on Chicago’s musical scene is a spicy mix of Latin, Spanish, Sephardic, Balkan, and classical sounds performed by multi-award winning, globe-trotting virtuosi who hail from Spain, the USA, former Yugoslavia, and the UK. They have played both separately and together on the world’s most prestigious stages. www.fandango4.com

Blood Pressure

If your blood pressure is not too high, you may be able to control it entirely by changing your eating habits, losing weight if you are overweight, getting regular physical activity, and cutting down on alcohol. The DASH eating plan also has other benefits, such as lowering LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, which, along with lowering blood pressure, can reduce your risk for getting heart disease.