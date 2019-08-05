United Airlines announces non-stop flights between Denver and Hobbs

United Airlines will have direct flights to-and-from Hobbs to Houston and to Denver beginning Oct. 27.

Flights are available for purchase. United Airlines, the Economic Development Corporation of Lea County (EDCLC), Lea County, and, the City of Hobbs have partnered together to enhance flight destinations and travel opportunities through the Lea County Regional Airport (HOB) in Hobbs.

“United Airlines has been a great partner to this community with service from Houston. Their willingness to offer connecting service from their Denver hub is a huge testament to their confidence in our robust and growing economy in the Permian Basin,” Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb said. “The expansion of the current service will open up endless opportunities for business and travel for residents.”

United’s nonstop flights to Denver International Airport (DEN) into the Permian Basin will be operated as United E x p re s s service six-days per week. United is also scheduled to continue to operate two, daily nonstop flights from Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). There will be one flight that operates to-and-from IAH on Saturdays. All flights into Hobbs are scheduled to be operated by SkyWest Airlines with 50-passenger CRJ200 aircraft.

The addition of the Denver route will enhance connections opportunities throughout the western part of the United States and beyond.

“The addition of Denver as a destination will open numerous new conn e c t i o n s from throughout the northern plains, Pacific Northwest, and Canada for travelers to-and-from the Permian Basin,” EDCLC Board Chair Josh Grassham said. “These new flights should be especially attractive for those working in the oil and gas industry and make it even easier to get here. This is an exciting time to do business in Lea County.”

The collaboration between public and private entities is allowing for the expansion to ensure further connectivity to Lea County residents and beyond.

“This is a very exciting time for Hobbs and all of Lea County. This additional flight is possible, in part, because of the partnership with the City of Hobbs and because of the significant and impactful work done by the EDCLC, Mike Gallagher, Lea County Manager, said. “I am very much looking forward to our future and our continued progress in Lea County.”

Flights to IAH or DEN may be booked through www.flyhobbs.com or www.united.com.

FlyHobbs is the marketing and awareness campaign for commercial air service which is provided by United Express SkyWest Airlines at Lea County Regional Airport (HOB) located in Hobbs, NM. This initiative, started by Lea County, the City of Hobbs and the Economic Development Corporation of Lea County, promotes the commercial air service to the region through community activities, advertising campaigns, and public awareness activities.

Established to diversify the economy in 1963, the Economic Development Corporation of Lea County (EDCLC) is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to recruiting new, quality jobs and opportunity to Lea County and assisting with the retention and expansion of existing industry. The EDCLC’s efforts are supported through contributions from its members, Lea County, and the City of Hobbs. The EDCLC focuses its resources on business attraction, retention and expansion, government relations, and leadership development.

For more information, please visit www.flyhobbs.com, www.united.com, www.edclc.org.