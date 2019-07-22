Solaris Water plans Lea facility, expanding Eddy site

Solaris Water Midstream announced Tuesday the company has started the development of its Bronco facility, a recycling and blending facility in Lea County.

The privately-held company, a provider of water-related infrastructure to the oil and gas industry, made the announcement while saying Solaris Water also has launched operations at its expanded Lobo Ranch Produced Water Recycling and Blending Center, a large-scale produced water recycling and non-potable water blending facility in Eddy County.

Casey Nikoloric, media contact person for the company, said the Bronco facility is still in the early stages.

“We do have a location for the Bronco facility, but we are not revealing it just yet,” Nikoloric said. “We’re in design and engineering now on the Bronco facility, but that will take a reasonably large construction crew.”

Solaris Water currently has 25 fulltime employees in New Mexico, Nikoloric said, with that number to be increased to 35 in the short term, in addition to contracted construction crews working on pipelines, saltwater disposal wells and growing recycling facilities.

In a Solaris Water news release, company CEO Bill Zartler said, “Our high-capacity recycling facilities are integrated with our pipelines and network of disposal wells across an area that covers a significant portion of the Northern Delaware basin.”

Zartler added, “We are taking thousands of water trucks off the road, saving precious groundwater, helping our customers achieve operational and cost efficiencies. Our integrated system both saves our customers money and provides significant environmental and safety benefits.”

The company’s recycling facilities are integrated into its Pecos Star System, a more than 300-mile water gathering, disposal and supply system that aggregates produced water from nearly 20 oil and gas operators across a 2-million-acre footprint.

Solaris Water’s Lobo Ranch facility is located near its Lobo 285 water disposal well along NM 285 south of Malaga in southern Eddy County.

The facility includes a produced water treatment system, 1.8 million barrels of water storage for treated produced water and non-potable water and a 16-inch pipeline for redelivery to a final staging location for pickup.

The expanded facility has the capacity to treat up to 80,000 barrels per day of produced water and receive 80,000 barrels per day of non-potable water, with the capability of redelivering a blend of nearly 200,000 barrels per day to Solaris Water’s customers for use during well completions.

The Lobo Ranch facility’s initial customer has contracted to purchase 16 million barrels of recycled and blended frac water through the remainder of 2019.

The Bronco Produced Water Recycling and Blending Center in Lea County will also have the capacity to treat 80,000 barrel per day. Initially, the Bronco facility will service a major producer’s completion operations, beginning in September through end of year.

According to the Solaris Water news release, the company has plans to construct additional large-scale recycling and blending facilities in Eddy and Lea counties over the next two years.

Solaris Water is a wholly owned subsidiary of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC, and is an independent, growth-oriented company based in Houston with operations offices in Midland and Carlsbad. Solar-is Water owns, operates and designs crucial water midstream assets across the Permian Basin.