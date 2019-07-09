JAL — The New Mexico Department of Public Safety and the Jal Police Department are looking for a Jal woman missing since May 13 and asking the public for help.

Jal police detective Mary Montez said Angel Dawn McManes, 43, was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and pink sweatpants. McManes is described as a white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 90-100 pounds, with hazel eyes and dyed black short hair.

Montez said family members reported McManes missing on June 18 after they were unable to contact her through friends and family with whom they thought she may be staying.

“Angel McManes lived alone and was in bad health at the time of her disappearance,” Montez said, noting the missing woman has three children living with an aunt in Jal.

“The night before the report was made to police,” Montez said, “the children went into their mother’s house after not hearing from her for some time to retrieve some of their belongings from within the home, when they noticed possessions that Angel would not leave home without.”

The detective reported the children found items that included McManes’ only bra, diabetic medication, money, her glasses, cigarettes and other personal items she would not be expected to travel without. Her cellphone also was discovered in the house.

McManes has a history of traveling to stay with friends and family members, Montez said, offering a reason for the delayed missing person report.

“The next morning after none of the family or friends of the family had any information on Angel’s whereabouts, they came to the station to report Angel missing to law enforcement,” Montez said.

When no leads came from immediately adding McManes to the national database for missing persons, the Jal Police Department contacted the New Mexico State Police for investigation assistance.

“Any information or tips should be reported to the Jal Police Department immediately,” Montez said. “You may ask to speak with Detective Montez who is investigating the case at 575-395-2501 or for your convenience you can also message them on the Jal Police Department Facebook page.”

Additional description of McManes includes a number of tattoos, including a black Tinkerbell tattoo on her right breast, a black Angel tattoo on her left breast, the word “SEXY” tattooed in cursive on the back of her neck, a smiley face tattoo on her right ankle bone and a red-eyed tree frog tattooed on her left calf.

Curtis C. Wynne may be contacted at reporter3@hobbsnews.com.