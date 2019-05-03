Hobbs water conservation rules begin May 15

Residents of Hobbs always need to conserve water, but they are required to do so when watering gardens, lawns or using water for other reasons from May 15-Sept. 15.

The rules governing water usage in Hobbs during that time are reasonably simple. People who have even numbered addresses may water on even numbered days of the month and people who have odd numbered addresses may water on odd numbered days of the month. People who have lots with two addresses should look at their water bills to determine which day they can water. People may water once each day, either from 4 a.m. – 8 a.m. or from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. People are not allowed to water at all on the 31st day of the month.

Other regulations governing water usage are in affect at all times of the year including the summer months. Those regulations are as follows, under the general heading, “No person, firm, corporation, municipal, other government facility or operation shall waste, cause, or permit any water to be wasted.”

S p e c i f i c a l ly, wat e r- wa s t i n g activities that are prohibited include:

• Landscape watering on the incorrect day and/or during both time slots.

• Allowing water to escape from any premises onto public property, such as alleys or streets, or upon any other person’s property.

• Washing vehicles, structures, driveways, sidewalks, parking areas, or other impervious surface areas with an open hose.

• Operating a misting system in unoccupied non-residential areas.

• Operating a permanently installed irrigation system with a broken head or emitter, or with a head that is spraying more than 10% of the spray onto the street, parking lot, or sidewalk.

• Failing to repair a controllable leak, including a broken sprinkler head, a leaking valve, a leaking faucet, a leaking toilet, or a leaking supply line or pipe.

People who violate the conservation rules can be fined $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second offense and $300 for the third offense and each offense thereafter.

Hobbs’ water conservation period was first established in Chapter 13.20 of the City of Hobbs Municipal Code in 2015 as an attempt to curb wasted water in the city, particularly during the hottest, driest months of the year when rainfall is at its lowest.

“Since its adoption in 2015, more than 1.2 billion gallons of water have been saved each calendar year by Hobbs residents,” said City of Hobbs Director Communications Meghan Mooney. That’s enough water to fill 784 swimming pools every year.”

Residents of Hobbs who need help adjusting their sprinkler system can call and city personnel will assist them in making adjustments to help them comply with water conservation rules.

For billing and customer Service, call 575-397-9216. For emergency, weekend, holiday, and after hours service, call 575-397-9315.

