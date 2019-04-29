Wanted man charged in porch burglaries

A third alleged suspect wanted by Hobbs police since December after a string of porch burglaries has been arrested and charged with receiving stolen property valued at more than $20,000.

Shawn Darwin Calapp, 34, of Hobbs, was arrested on the second-degree felony charge Wednesday after police searched his mother’s home in the 400 block of West Park Street late last year. His mother and another woman were charged in December with receiving stolen property valued at more than $20,000.

Police said 16 home care system vacuum cleaners, valued at $1,499 each and reported stolen from a Hobbs hotel in late November along with a rented trailer containing 14 multi-surface shampoo kits, were recovered from inside and outside the home of Calapp’s mother after police executed a search warrant of her property.

Police said a total of $38,048 of stolen items was recovered from her home after Calapp, his mother and a female accomplice amassed the stolen goods from residential porches, storage units and a local hotel during a spree of burglaries in late November and December.

A warrant for Calapp’s arrest was issued Dec. 18 by Hobbs magistrate court. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Lea County Detention Center in Lovington by the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

Calapp was released on $1,000 bond after his initial appearance Wednesday in Hobbs magistrate court. His preliminary hearing before Judge Willie R. Henry is scheduled for May 22.

Calapp has a lengthy criminal history, according to court records.

In October, Calapp completed a prison sentence after pleading guilty in June 2015 in district court in Lovington to charges of aggravated battery upon a peace officer and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, both fourth-degree felonies, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor. He was released on probation in November 2017.

In June 2017, Calapp pleaded guilty in Alamogordo magistrate court to petty misdemeanor charges of expired registration of a motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, and racing on highways.

In March 2015, Calapp pleaded no contest in district court in Carlsbad to fourth-degree felony charges of larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

In March 2011, Calapp pleaded no contest in Lovington magistrate court to driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (2nd offense) and speeding.

The two Hobbs women, one of whom is Calapp’s mother, allegedly conspired with Calapp and were charged in December with receiving stolen property over $20,000.

Calapp’s mother, Johnetta E. Oates, 52, and Lagina Williston, 40, were both arrested on the second-degree felony charges while police said in December that Calapp remained at large.

Police said a black jacket with yellow trim matching a jacket worn by one of the women during a Dec. 15 porch burglary was also found during the search Oates’ home. Police said a mail-order notice taken from a home on North Traditions Drive in December was also found in the driver side door of the suspects’ vehicle.

The burglary spree allegedly began when Hobbs police were dispatched to the 4600 block of North Lovington Highway on Nov. 28 in reference to a stolen vehicle. Police said the victim reported a trailer loaded with home care system vacuum cleaners, shampoo kits and scrub heads were stolen from his hotel’s parking lot.

On Dec. 1, a Hobbs police officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of North Cochran Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. Police said the victim reported his 8-foot trailer was stolen. A tool box and generator valued at $7,000 was also reported stolen.

On Dec. 3, Hobbs police were dispatched to the 900 block of West Mesa Verde in reference to a burglary from storage. The victim reported 20 collectible cars valued at $100 each and a space heater valued at $160 were stolen.

On Dec. 12, Hobbs police were dispatched to a burglary at a rental self-storage business in the 700 block of North Grimes Street. The victim reported a drum set valued at $500, a weight ball valued at $15, and a tool valued at $15 were reported stolen.

On Dec. 15, Hobbs police responded to a larceny report at a home in the 3000 block of North Fowler Street. The victim reported two packages containing 100 champagne glasses, tea lights and wrapping paper was stolen. The victim provided police security camera footage from the porch, which showed two women taking the mail-order packages.

On Dec. 17, Hobbs police were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of North Traditions Drive, where the victim reported a package containing a Michael Jordan jersey and a jar of jelly beans stolen. That victim also provided police security camera footage showing two women stealing the packages and leaving in a black sport utility vehicle.

On Dec. 18, a Hobbs police patrol lieutenant located a black SUV in front of Oates’ home that matched the suspects’ vehicle. The lieutenant said he then observed, in plain view, a delivery box of champagne glasses in the backyard of the home.

Police said they spoke with Oates, who reportedly said her son had brought the items to her home. Police said Calapp and Williston were found in a RV camper in the backyard of Oates’ home.

Police said Oates and Williston were identified as the female suspects in the security footage, and they and Calapp all lived on the same property.

Hobbs police said in addition to the 16 vacuum cleaners and 14 multi-surface shampoo kits, other stolen items recovered from the property included the 8-foot trailer, 23 scrub heads, the tool box, the generator, 17 of the collectible cars, the space heater, the drum set, the weight ball, the tool, the champagne glasses and the tea lights.