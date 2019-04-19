Rockwind Grill closing Sunday

The Rockwind Grill restaurant will close Sunday until further notice after city leaders earlier this week delayed a decision about continuing catering services with the restauranteur that has held the contract at the municipal-owned golf course.

City leaders said this week that Rockwind Community Links will operate as usual during the closure of the restaurant at 5001 Jack Gomez Blvd.

The professional services agreement between the City of Hobbs and Pacific Rim for restaurant services at Rockwind Community Links expires Saturday.

“The City Commission is currently contemplating award of a new restaurant and catering professional services agreement at Rockwind Community Links,” city director of communications Meghan Mooney said in a news release Wednesday. “This decision is not a reflection of the vendor, Rockwind Grill LLC, or their performance over the last four years when they have provided restaurant services at this location.”

Doug McDaniel, the city’s Parks & Recreation Department director, presented a recommendation at Monday’s City Commission meeting to offer a contract to Pacific Rim. The proposed professional services agreement would have had a one-year term, with three one-year extensions with the mutual consent of the parties.

McDaniel said the city received two bids for restaurant, food and beverage and catering services by a March 18 deadline. Bids were received from Pacific Rim, which has been in business in Hobbs for 15 years, and Baker Brothers Holidaze, which has operated Holidaze Bar & Grill in Hobbs for over a year.

A city evaluation committee that scored submissions gave Pacific Rim an average score of 85.2 out of 100 points, while giving Baker Brothers Holidaze a score of 83.6.

The city would receive monthly payments and a percentage of the net profits, pursuant to the proposed professional services agreement. Under terms of the agreement, Pacific Rim would pay the city $1,000 per month, plus 5 percent of its gross sales.

The city would also be entitled, but but obligated, to host three major events each year in which the city would be entitled to 80 percent of Pacific Rim’s net income from sales at each event, after the deduction of Pacific Rim’s city-approved expenses for each event.

The proposed agreement was between the city and Jaw Rue, president of Pacific Rim Inc.

“Staff is recommending that the commission qualify Pacific Rim as per the (request for qualifications) and then enter into a professional services agreement with Pacific Rim for restaurant services at Rockwind Community Links,” McDaniel said.

City Commissioner Chris Mills asked on Monday if tabling the proposed agreement would prejudice either Pacific Rim or Baker Brothers Holidaze.

McDaniel pointed out that the current agreement with Pacific Rim expires Saturday.

“But it’s doable?” Mills asked.

“There may be some time where we go without food and beverage out at the golf course,” McDaniel said.

Mills noted interested parties had a short window to submit proposals. The city solicited proposals on March 6 with a March 18 deadline for submissions. McDaniel said Pacific Rim was not notified of the proposed terms of the contract until Monday.

“So they have not had time to review the contract to determine whether or not they can perform under these present terms, is that correct?” asked Mayor Sam Cobb.

McDaniel said that was correct.

Mills then made a motion to table the proposed agreement.

“I just think it’s a little quick,” Mills said.

The City Commission voted 5-1-1 to table the proposal. City Commissioner Joseph Calderon cast the nay vote. City Commissioner Marshall Newman had exited Monday’s meeting before the roll call.

“So we’ll bring this back,” Cobb said. “I think we need to spend some time making sure the contract is to where they feel like they can conform under it. But I think the changes that were made and offered by the city are certainly germane to whomever is the provider of food and beverages out there.”

The City Commission’s next scheduled meeting is May 6. In the meantime, the city reminded golfers and visitors that no outside alcohol or coolers are allowed at the golf course.

“During this temporary period, Rockwind Community Links staff will supply beverages, such as soft drinks and sports drinks, for sale,” Mooney said in the news release.

Jeff Tucker can be reached at managingeditor@hobbsnews.com.