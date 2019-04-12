Want to hear a hint from Heloise? Attend the Healthy Woman conference

Lea Regional Medical Center is celebrating the Healthy Woman for the 10th time.

On Thursday, April 18, LRMC hosts its 10th annual Healthy Woman Anniversary Event at the Lea County Event Center with an Expo and dinner. The theme for the event is “Fiesta!” and the focus will be on all of the ways Lea Regional is here for you. The guest speaker for the event will be columnist, best-selling author, and television personality Heloise.

Heloise is America’s most recognized lifestyle manager. Her newspaper column, Hints from Heloise appears seven days a week in more than 250 newspapers in the United States and around the world. She has been a contributing editor and m o n t h ly c o l u m n i s t for Good Housekeeping Magazine. She is the author of 13 best-selling books including her latest, “Handy Household Hints from Heloise.” She has been a guest on national radio programs and television shows, including: The Today Show, The Late Show, The View, and CNN.

Heloise shares her consumer information and advice with charitable organizations, corporations, and civic groups. She frequently gives speeches about women’s health, in addition to consumer and environmental issues. She supports pet and literacy-related causes and speaks to military families throughout the United States.Her website, Heloise.com is also a popular online resource.

Heloise graduated from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) with a double major in Business Administration and Mathematics, along with a teacher’s certificate. She currently lives in San Antonio with her husband.

Christina Rubalcaba, director of Medical Imaging, will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies.

“This is the tenth year I have been involved with the Healthy Woman Anniversary Event, and each year I think, ‘I don’t know how we are going to top this next year!’ but each year we find a way to improve it, and I’m thrilled about this year’s event.” Rubalcaba said. “The Healthy Woman Advisory Committee carefully plans this event, putting a great deal of thought into the decisions about the speaker, the food, and the theme for the women of Lea County. It is our wish for the women and men who attend the event to thoroughly enjoy the experience of the evening, leave with some gained wisdom from the speaker, and anticipation for the next year.”

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with an Expo featuring the Healthy Woman Anniversary Event Partners, the businesses in the community that help to make this event possible. During the Expo guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and wine while browsing booths. Seating for dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with the program to begin at 6:15 p.m. and the speaker to take the stage at 7 p.m. The evening will conclude with door prizes. The grand prizes are provided thanks to Fly Hobbs and Travel Unlimited. FlyHobbs has donated a voucher for two round-trip tickets on United Airlines, and Travel Unlimited has donated a voucher for two round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines. Everyone who attends the event will leave with a gift provided by Lea Regional Medical Center.

The Platinum Partners for the event are Native Air, Miller-Waldrop Furniture & Décor, and Pacific Rim Asian Fusion Cuisine.

Tickets for the event are $30 each and are on sale now at Miller-Waldrop, the Lea Regional Medical Center Administration Office in Hobbs, and The Lovington Leader in Lovington. For more information, email Shannon.Bush@LeaRegionalMedical.com.