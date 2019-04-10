Home State/Regional News UNM considers upping tuition to fund pay raises
Posted on April 10, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — University of New Mexico officials say they might need to increase tuition to fund a 4% pay raise for all employees.

The Albuquerque Journal reports state Higher Education Secretary Kate O’Neill sent a letter to universities and colleges across the state, instructing them to give employees a 4% raise.

The board of the University of New Mexico was scheduled to vote Tuesday on a budget that would have bumped up employee pay by 2%.

The board postponed the vote so officials could address the letter.

University president Garnett Stokes told the board that the 4% raise would cost about $16.6 million because of the higher salaries and related benefits.

She says funding the raise would likely require a tuition increase.

