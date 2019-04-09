Hobbs, Eunice art students show off their work

Lea County has seen its fair share of artists throughout the years. Following Friday’s Lea County High School Art Show at the Center for the Arts in Hobbs, the future looks to be in good shape. More than 100 people attended the opening reception event where works of art were represented from students arts at Eunice High School, Hobbs High School and Hobbs Freshman School. No only did the students create their works of art, but also handled the refreshments. Having students furnish food, drink and accessories is part of learning to put on an art show, Kerry Romine, president of the Llano Estacado Art Association said earlier this week. Members of LEAA helped students hang their drawings and paintings and arrange work that could not be placed on a wall. “Our members have technical skills that help students show their work to greatest advantage,” Romine said. The works of art, of which there are more than 100, will remain on display at the center, 122 W. Broadway, until May 3. Hobbs High School art teacher, John McMillan said the work represents students’ unique way of looking at things. “Kids just see the world differently. I’m looking forward to seeing these students grow and be even more impressive,” McMillan said as he presented awards to students. Zaria Dawson, a 17 year old Hobbs junior, won first place with a mixed media painting titled “Love Yourself.”

Members of LEAA helped students hang their drawings and paintings and arrange work that could not be placed on a wall.

“Our members have technical skills that help students show their work to greatest advantage,” Romine said.

The works of art, of which there are more than 100, will remain on display at the center, 122 W. Broadway, until May 3.

Hobbs High School art teacher, John McMillan said the work represents students’ unique way of looking at things.

“Kids just see the world differently. I’m looking forward to seeing these students grow and be even more impressive,” McMillan said as he presented awards to students.

Zaria Dawson, a 17 year old Hobbs junior, won first place with a mixed media painting titled “Love Yourself.” She entered several other works in the show, including watercolor and other mixed media. She is the daughter of Latonya Dawson.

Another Hobbs junior, Michelle Flores, 17, won second place with a painting title “Bicycle Section.” She is the daughter of Benjamin and Sylvia Flores.

Hobbs senior Alexa Mosley, 18, took third place with a painting she called “Confusion and Illusion.” She is the daughter of Kristy and Jeff Mosley.

In addition to introducing the top three prize winners, McMillan introduced the winner of honorable mentions.

“This is the longest list I’ve ever read,” McMillan laughed. “All these students are wonderful.”

Students winning honorable mention were: Eunice High School — McKayla Torrel, LaRee Lowery, and Gracey Adams. Honorable mention winners from Hobbs Freshman School were Nina Florez, Jesus Angel Rivera Marquez, Yesenia Moreno, Michelle Trevizo, Erika Maldindo, Nayelly Mercado, Celeste Quiroz, Brandon Murillo, Destiney Gonzales, Erida Malindo, Jodari Lucerro, Tristan Davis.

Hobbs advanced winners of honorable mention were Alexis Aguilar and Esmelay Mendoza.

Other students from Hobbs High School who won honorable mention were: Jesse Cavanaugh, Madelyn Stine, Zaria Dawson, Michelle Flores, Alexa Mosley, Sydney Armstrong, Ana Abrago, Axel Murilla, Rose Baijense, Xitlalic Nevarez, Tiffaney Bowden, Samantha Davis, Jesse Cavanaugh, Aleyda Ortiz, Suzanne Driskill, Maritza Ruiz, Kacie Tramell, Elyssa O’Brain, Summer Hollembeck, Azucena Macia, Ana Abrego and Tristan Davis.

Dorothy N. Fowler can be reached at education@hobbsnews.com.