Tuff Hedemen bull riding comes to Lea County Event Center

Momentum and money generate the superstar roster of bull riders scheduled to compete at the 2019 Hobbs Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding on Saturday, Jan. 19. The annual event at the Lea County Event Center kicks off Hedeman’s 2019 nationwide bull riding tour with a one night only three-round tournament style performance worth $54,000 in prize money to the invitation-only bull rider.s

“Anytime you have over $50,000 available to riders, you will draw the elite athletes of the sport. Sage Kimzey continues to break bull riding records and the talent level this year exceeds my expectations with the NFR’s hottest guys coming to Hobbs,” said Tuff Hedeman, four-time World Champion, Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer, and pioneer of the sport of bull riding.

The invitational roster is headlined by 5-time and reigning PRCA World Champion Sage Kimzey, but he will have his hands full as the challenges include many of the same riders he fought past less than 30 days ago at the recent National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Scheduled to compete are 4-time PRCA World Champion JW Harris, CBR World Champion Josh Barentine, NFR superstars Eli Vastbinder, Jeff Askey, Trey Benton, Dustin Bouquet, Boudreaux Campbell, and Cole Melancon.

“If you didn’t make it out to Vegas, it’s okay most of them will be riding in Hobbs next week,” laughed Hedeman who defers to the younger generation as the real stars, “and it is ridiculous how easy they make ranked bulls look.”

Ticket holders can look forward to the family-friendly event which features an adrenaline rush two-hour event wrapped around a top sports field of 24 elite bull riders competing in a three-round tournament-style contest. Budding bull riders, boys and girls aged six or younger are invited to enter the Stick Bull Riding held before the performance for a chance to win prizes and a Tuff Hedeman Championship Stick Bull Riding Buckle. Hedeman encourages interested kids and parents to email soon as space is limited. For more information and to enter email entries to stickbullrider@aol.com.

Hedeman, who has produced the Hobbs event for nine years, recruits rodeo’s leading entertainment including returning NFR barrel entertainer JJ Harrison and the Tuff Hedeman Bullfighters who will join Hedeman at the Meet and Greet on Friday, Jan. 18 at the Pacific Rim Restaurant, from 5 to 7 p.m., 1309 Joe Harvey Blvd. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the competition will get underway at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Hobbs Ticketing Link (selectaseatlubbock.com) or Lea County Event Center Box Office (575) 391-2900.