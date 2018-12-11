New boutique, Caprichos de Mujer has trendy offerings

For ladies seeking something fashionable or men wanting a gift basket with a feminine touch for their special someone, the new Caprichos de Mujer has a little something for everyone, with more in store.

Surrounded by her family, owner Lilly Cereceres cut the ribbon Nov. 30 for the new ladies boutique at 815 N. Turner St. in Hobbs during a ceremony hosted by the Hobbs Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

It’s not the first boutique for Cereceres, who owned Diva’s Boutique on North Dal Paso Street for several years. After taking a break to have a baby and working from home, Cereceres is excited about the new boutique and it’s location.

“There’s more traffic over here and it’s actually a bigger place,” Cereceres said of the new family owned store that opened just prior to Thanksgiving.

Cereceres said the holiday season is a great time to buy gift baskets.

“They can just call me and say ‘Hey, I need something for my wife, she likes this, this and that’ and I can custom make a gift basket,” she said.

Cereceres said she’s dedicated to making customers feel comfortable and helping them find the right outfit.

“I’m trying to bring whatever the trends are right now, the most popular stuff,” she said. “I have cosmetics. In this boutique, I added bags and bag sets for mother and daughter. We’ll be bringing a lot of different stuff that I didn’t have in the other one.

“We’re thinking about bringing in popular outfits for like babies, because it’s a little hard to find here in Hobbs. I’ve been trying to bring popular stuff and have it here.”

Cereceres said she plans to offer lingerie by February.

“I don’t like to just stay on the same thing. I always like to be adding popular stuff,” she said. “I’m pretty excited, and seeing my old customers, they’re excited that I came back. They were used to my jeans. It’s kind of like a body shaper, but it’s like in a jean. They were pretty excited about all those jeans when I came back.”

The store is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

“I welcome everybody to come by,” she said. “Even men, they can come by and buy their Christmas gift for their wife, girlfriend, mother. Everybody is welcome.”