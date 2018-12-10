Eagle soccer star commits to Mustangs

Hobbs High School senior soccer star Roger Villalobos II will continue his soccer career at the intercollegiate level, after signing a letter of intent to attend the University of the Southwest.

“It’s just home,” Villalobos said on choosing USW over other colleges. “Why play somewhere when you can play at home and feel at home?”

For Villalobos, signing his letter of intent comes with the excitement of playing at the intercollegiate level.

“I’m really looking forward to playing and getting to know all the players,” Villalobos said. “To actually experience the college-style of soccer.”

Villalobos mentioned that he has not been told much about playing at the intercollegiate level. He is looking forward to the new experience, especially the opportunity of proving himself at the next level.

“I’m really excited for it, cause usually once you go to college, you don’t get that no more, but since I’m playing at home, it’s going to be good to have it,” Villalobos said on having his family and friends being able to watch him play at the collegiate level.

“I’ve always been a really good player and a hard worker,” Villalobos said. “To have to work my way up is something I’m going to enjoy doing.”

USW head coach Robert Ssejjemba called Villalobos a quality player, who they have been following for the past two years. Ssejjemba said Villalobos has the capability of playing the possession-style the Mustangs’ employ.

“He is from here, and that is a bigger motivation (in signing him),” Ssejjemba said. “We wanted a player who is from here. He can draw some attention. He can bring some fans at home, we got a good package in him.”

Ssejjemba is thrilled with the opportunity to help Villalobos reach his goals on the field, in the classroom, and in becoming an even better man.

Hobbs’ soccer head coach Jose Mares was proud of seeing one of his players sign to play at the intercollegiate level, but more importantly in seeing his players get the chance to continue their education.

“As a coach, you want the kids to continue their careers but further their education,” Mares said. “This is going to give him an opportunity at a different level, at a higher level. He is gonna see a different world from high school sports, I’m excited for him. I think he will do really well. He is a good student, he’s a great player, so I don’t doubt he will be successful.”

Villalobos will continue his education while playing at USW. He plans to get a degree in business management. With a degree, he plans to either open his own business or work for a big corporation in the future.

“I hope that they will say that I was a good player, I always worked hard, but at the end of the day, me going to college should prove what my legacy is,” Villalobos said.