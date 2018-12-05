Ahoy! Galveston, Royal Caribbean plan 3rd cruise terminal

In a Monday. Feb. 19, 2018 photo, a sightseeing boat carries tourists past cruise ships and tankers moored at the Port of Galveston. Officials with the Port of Galveston and Royal Caribbean International signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, to partner in developing an $85 million cruise terminal.

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The Port of Galveston and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. plan to develop an $85 million terminal — the third for the cruise-popular city on the Gulf of Mexico.

Port Director Rodger Rees and Royal Caribbean CEO and President Michael Bayley on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding.

Royal Caribbean will pay for the new cruise terminal, at Pier 10, with the site expected to open by the fall of 2021. A port statement says the initial lease is expected to be for 20 years, plus four 10-year options.

Carnival Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line ships also serve Galveston, which has terminals at Pier 25 and Pier 27.