Devon donates $30K to United Way agencies

Devon Energy employees recently presented contributions totaling $30,000 to three United Way organizations in southeast New Mexico – the United Way of Carlsbad and South Eddy County, the United Way of Lea County and the North Eddy County United Way.

These United Way organizations collectively support 60 unique health and human service agencies in Eddy and Lea counties, and these partner agencies provide the strong social services network that make our community stronger and healthier.

“Helping our neighbors by giving to people who may not know where to turn is part of who we are at Devon,” said Devon Energy Senior Operations Superintendent Dan Werner. “We’re honored to partner with United Way organizations in our community and proud to support the critical work they do to aid our neighbors.”

“Devon’s support of United Way of Carlsbad & South Eddy County has been instrumental in our long-term success and our ability to provide critical funding to local programs,” said Linda Dodd, executive director of the United Way of Carlsbad & South Eddy County. “These programs are essential to the well-being of the most vulnerable citizens in our community. For example, our children are now receiving the supplemental support they need, our elderly are receiving basic assistance and meal delivery, and our veterans are receiving transportation to obtain medical care.“

The mission of the United Way is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build stronger communities, with a goal of promoting change in education, improvements in health and financial stability for all across our region.

Devon Energy Corp. is an independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on achieving strong returns. For more information, visit www.devonenergy.com.