Biker arrested after motorcyclists surround, pull gun, on driver

A group of motorcyclists surrounded a driver’s vehicle Thursday and pulled a gun on the driver while the group was on their way to a funeral, according to a Hobbs Police report.

A driver got out of his car when bikers blocked the intersection at Turner and Sanger Streets and bikers immediately surrounded him, according to a Hobbs Police Department report. Josias Addison Garcia, 21, of Hobbs, allegedly got off his motorcycle and ran toward the driver, pointing a silver .40 caliber pistol at him.

The driver threw his hand up, got back in the car and called police. Garcia reportedly followed the man on foot around the vehicle keeping the gun pointed at him until the driver got back inside.

A passenger in the man’s vehicle told police another biker banged on the car window and broke the rearview mirror.

According to reports, the incident on Nov. 15 began with about 30 motorcyclists who were driving to a funeral when a few of the bikers from the group blocked the intersection at Turner and Sanger streets while the traffic light was red.

Once the light turned green, a man drove through the intersection around the bikers, but once he cleared the light, the bikers surrounded his car and wouldn’t let him pass. The driver then exited his vehicle, the report said.

When police responded to the call, they found the large group of motorcyclists leaving a church at Grimes and Sanger streets where they were attending a funeral service. Police allowed the group to attend the service before questioning any suspects.

Officers reviewed video surveillance of the incident from a camera at the intersection. In the video, Garcia got off his motorcycle and ran toward the driver, pulled the firearm out of his pants and pointed it at the driver, according to reports. Garcia told officers the driver had a knife.

Garcia was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.