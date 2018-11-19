Occidental donates $90,000 to Lea’s first responders

Occidental Petroleum today announced donations totaling $90,000 to first responder organizations in Lea County to support the purchase of new equipment.

“As a part of the Lea County community, we appreciate the outstanding job the sheriff and local fire departments do keeping us all safe,” said Barbara Bergersen, Senior Vice President for Occidental’s Permian Enhanced Oil Recovery business, which has operations in Lea County. “We share this commitment to safety, and Occidental is honored to support the purchase of new equipment that will benefit first responders and the community.”

“Occidental’s donation will allow us to better equip our stations, vehicles and people to fight fires safely and effectively,” said Lorenzo Velasquez, Director of the Lea County Fire Marshal’s Office, which works with all the organizations that received donations. “I want to thank Occidental for being a great community partner and making this county a safer place to live and work.”

The following Lea County first responder organizations received donations from Occidental, and the equipment the funds will be used to purchase:

• Hobbs Fire Department, hydrogen sulfide monitors and automated external defibrillators

• Lea County Sheriff’s Department, repairs to a search-and-rescue vehicle

• Eunice Fire Department, fire bunker gear

• Jal Volunteer Fire Department, fire bunker gear

• Lovington Fire Department, rescue tools

• Monument Fire Department, barrel tanks