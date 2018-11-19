Devon awards $110K to emergency responders

Devon Energy Corp. has presented $110,000 in donations to eight emergency responder programs in Eddy and Lea counties as part of the company’s commitment to safety in its operating areas.

Devon recently launched an emergency response grant program in Eddy and Lea counties to help address funding needs of local law enforcement, fire and EMS service organizations. Applications from eight departments were selected as award recipients.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is the recipient of a $25,000 grant and will use the funds to purchase two off-road utility-task vehicles. Lea County Office of Emergency Management is the recipient of a $25,000 grant that will allow them to purchase radios for response coordination among state police, emergency management and fire services in both Eddy and Lea counties.

Devon also presented $10,000 grants to six local volunteer fire departments. This included Atoka Volunteer Fire Department, Riverside Volunteer Fire Department, and Joel Volunteer Fire Department in Eddy County; and Jal Volunteer Fire Department, Eunice Fire and Rescue, and Knowles Fire Department in Lea County.

These grants will be used to purchase tools, equipment and vehicles to assist the emergency responders when responding to emergencies in the rural areas of southeastern New Mexico and the Delaware Basin.

“To say that we’re thankful would be an understatement,” said Lea County deputy fire marshal Jeff Broom. “This is such a blessing and we’re so fortunate to have a company like Devon Energy in Lea County. They understand that we need help and are willing to continue assisting us in accomplishing our goals of providing the best service we can to everyone living, working and traveling throughout the county. We have been fortunate enough to receive a total of $55,000 in grant funding for four projects that will enhance the capabilities of each department to continue providing an exceptional service to our citizens.

“More importantly than the money though, we’ve developed a great partnership with Devon and their employees who have a common goal of ensuring that the lives of our first responders and the citizens we serve are of utmost importance.”

Devon Energy senior operations superintendent Dan Werner said local emergency responders work selflessly to protect communities.

“Devon is proud to support the departments’ efforts to overcome the challenges of responding to emergencies in rural areas,” Werner said.

Devon Energy Corp. is an independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, the company operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. and Canada.