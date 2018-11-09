NMSP still looking for missing man

A 27-year-old man who went missing in Hobbs at the end of June still hasn’t been located after four months.

New Mexico State Police released a statement this week about the missing man, Jorge Alberto Sanchez, whose car was found abandoned on Highway 190 going toward Ozona, Texas.

Sanchez, of El Paso, was last seen leaving work June 21 in Hobbs.

Sanchez is Hispanic, 5-feet-11-inches tall and 250 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo with Chinese letters on one arm and a tattoo of a lion’s face with octopus arms on the other. On his chest, he has a tattoo of a dragon with a flower. He has the word “King” tattooed on his back.

Anyone with information may call New Mexico State Police at 575-382-2500.