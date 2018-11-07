Football playoffs: Lea teams post season games Friday, Saturday

For the second time in as many seasons, the Hobbs football team will be hosting a Class 6A playoff game at Watson Memorial Stadium. The difference between this year’s opponent and last year, however, is that this year’s game will be played on Friday night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Eagles finished the regular season at 7-3 overall and 4-2 in district play, but that they made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons is a big step forward for the program.

Hobbs was awarded the No. 6 seed and will play No. 11 Eldorado. The last time Hobbs and Eldorado met in the playoffs was in 2015 when the Golden Eagles made quick work of Hobbs in the quarterfinals up in Albuquerque. Eldorado finished the year 6-4 while going 1-3 in district.

The winner of Friday’s game will travel to Las Cruces next week to take on the No. 3 seed Centennial Hawls at the Field of Dreams complex.

Wildcats get home game

The Wildcats’ football team continues to improve under head coach Anthony Gonzalez. Friday night, the Wildcats will host their first home playoff game under the third-year head coach.

Lovington was awarded the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Bernalillo. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

“I am extremely proud of our program and the growth that it has had in three seasons,” Gonzales said. “We need to focus on the new season with the playoffs and take it week by week. We are excited to play Bernalillo on Friday in front of a home crowd.”

After going 1-9 his first season (2016), Loving-ton went 5-5 overall and 1-2 in district play last season. The Wildcats made the playoffs last year, but were on the road.

This year, Lovington was awarded a home game for the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

“I am very excited about making the six seed in the New Mexico High School playoffs,” the Wildcats’ coach said. “Three seasons ago we were cleaning out lockers today. Two seasons ago we were planning a trip to Albuquerque to play St. Pius and now this season we are playing at home in the first round.”

The Wildcats went 5-5 during the regular season and 2-1 in district play. The Wildcats has a chance to win the district, but were beaten in the final game of the regular season.

Whichever team comes out on top will then travel to Taos to take on the No. 3 seed one week later.

Eunice, Tatum to host quarterfinal game

The Eunice and Tatum football teams will each host a game this week.

Eunice, the No. 1 seed in Class 2A, will host No. 10 seed Texico on Saturday at 1 p.m. Eunice has won six straight over Texico. The two teams have already met this season, going at it back in Week 6 with the Cardinals destroying the Wolverines 52-6.

Tatum, the No. 2 seed in 8-man will host Menaul, the No. 7 seed, on Friday at 7 p.m. The Coyotes are 7-2 with their only losses coming to No. 1 seed Gateway Christian. Menaul comes into the game at 5-4.

Jal on to quarterfinals

The Jal football team is moving on to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs. The Panthers (5-5) crushed the Loving Falcons in the first round and will now travel to Santa Rosa to take on the No. 2 seeded Lions (9-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.