Hobbs has 3rd shooting this week

A man and a 13-year-old were shot in a Hobbs neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Halloween night, in the third shooting in the city this week.

The 20-year-old man and the boy, both of Hobbs, sustained gunshot wounds in the 300 block of East Albertson Drive. Hobbs Police Chief Chris McCall said neither victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

The boy was shot in the knee and was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he was in critical but stable condition. The man was shot in the arm and transported to Lea Regional Medical Facility, where he was listed in stable condition.

According to a Hobbs police statement, no suspects have been identified. McCall said the shooter was in a vehicle when he shot the two victims.

The crime is the third shooting in Hobbs this week. Three people were shot Sunday morning in the 400 block of North Cochran Street in relation to a fight between two men outside of a party.

A 39-year-old man sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. The other two gunshot victims were a 22- and a 25-year-old woman. One of the women was treated and released from the hospital, the other reportedly didn’t realize she had been shot until she arrived home from the scene. Ruben Flores, 18, was arrested after he was identified by a witness as one of the shooters.

Two men fighting also led to the second shooting this week on Tuesday night outside Eagle 9 Movie Theatres — the result of two recreational basketball players fighting over a ballgame.

Jeramartin Grover Hunt, 26, a recent University of Southwest basketball player on scholarship, allegedly shot Izeah Cotton, a New Mexico Junior College student. Cotton suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and was treated at Lea Regional Hospital and released.

Hunt reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and turned himself in that night.

McCall said none of the recent shootings are connected, and it’s common that separate crimes are committed around the same time.

“It seems like this stuff happens in cycles,” McCall said. “Over a career, you see things that happen in spurts.”

Anyone with information about the most recent shooting was asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.