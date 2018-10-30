French Brothers to build around 1,200 homes in the Tanglewood subdivision

The French Brothers are expanding their presence in Hobbs.

The Alamogordo-based home-building business has spent the past five years building around 100 homes at the Zia Crossing subdivision northwest of Hobbs. Now the business is working in east Hobbs, building homes in the Tanglewood subdivision on east Bender and Ranchland Drive.

On Oct. 20, French Brothers held a ribbon cutting and open house event showcasing one of its homes in the Tanglewood subdivision.

“We are super excited about being in Tanglewood,” said French Brothers co-owner Corrine Bachman. “I think this is going to be the nicest community in Hobbs because of the great vision the developer has for the whole community.”

The developer of the Tanglewood project is Entrench, Inc., of Hobbs and its owner Alberto Caballero. Bachman said the overall plan for the area includes parks, a gated facility and some commercial projects stretching the area from Bender north to east Navajo Drive. French Brothers has a part in all of the development except for the commercial properties.

“(Tanglewood) is the first phase of the project and we have bought 90 percent of the lots,” Bachman said. “Phase two and three have already started and those should be ready in about four months.”

All together Bachman said around 1,200 homes are planned to be built as part of the master plan.

“There is going to be a longevity out here that will be priceless for Hobbs. There’s lots of land and a great master plan,” Bachman said. “We have some commercial intermixed and some multifamily housing and single family residents.”

Bachman said Tanglewood will offer 12 different home plans ranging from 1,800 to 3,000 square-feet in size. The homes all come with hundreds of interior options and architectural changes allowing for personalization. Some of those amenity choices include exterior stone facades, color coordinated accent steel roofing, gourmet kitchens, luxury bathrooms with expansive framed mirrors and garden tubs with tile and deco surrounded.

“All of these options allows the owner to make the home particularly theirs,” Bachman said. The homes starting prices range between $255,000 and 335,000.

The housing lots differentiate in width from 55 to 90 feet. However, all of them are 120 feet in depth creating the opportunity for larger back yards. Bachman said the gated community, which French Brothers will build, will have quarter- and half-acre lots.

“This is a long-term investment for us of around 15 to 20 years,” Bachman said. “That’s what we are hoping. We plan to grow and develop as time changes and improve our plans and add more to the suite.”

French Brothers was started by Tom and Jim French around 30 years ago and has grown the business to include 14 developments throughout southern New Mexico in the communities of Artesia, Las Cruces, Roswell, Alamogordo and Hobbs. Bachman joined the ownership around 15 years ago and is in charge of sales marketing and design.

For more about French Brothers, visit frenchbrothers.com.